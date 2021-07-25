Five homers help Braves power past Phillies, 15-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson homered to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 15-3 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies. That moves the Braves back into a tie with Philadelphia for second place in the National League East. The Braves chased struggling Phillies starter Vince Velasquez after 2 1/3 innings and six earned runs. Andrew McCutchen went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies.

