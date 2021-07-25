Fatal crash closes Paul Huff Parkway for hours

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fatal crash closed Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland for hours today.

Cleveland police say that the accident happened around 12 this afternoon.

This is a look at T-DOT CAMS From around 8 this evening.

Police say that a semi-truck was heading southbound on I-75 when it ran off the interstate at Paul Huff Parkway.

The truck crashed into two vehicles and a power pole.

Police say that the driver of the semi-truck died and the injuries were minor for the two drivers involved.

The identity of the semi-truck driver is unknown.

Crews are still working to restore power in the area.

Cleveland Utilities says that power may be restored by early morning.

They plan to work throughout the night.