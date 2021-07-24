Voting Rights Rally

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The Unity Group of Chattanooga and the Poor People’s Campaign have teamed up to host a voter rights rally earlier this afternoon

The rally focused on getting more Chattanooga’s registered to vote and letting their voices be heard.

The event also focused one what the groups main goals are with this push for more voting rights : to fully restore the voting rights act, pass all provisions with the for the people act, raising the minimum wage and hosting non violent rallies for direct actions.

“An event like this is so important because we feel like our democracy is under attack. You don’t have Democracy when you don’t have voting rights. That is very dehumanizing when you say some people don’t have the right to vote or you create obstacles/obstructions to the right to vote,” says Eric Atkins, Co-Chairman of the Unity Group Of Chattanooga.

A event will also be held every Monday at Miller Park starting at 4pm.