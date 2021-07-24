Red Wolves draw with Greenville

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – The Red Wolves welcomed fellow USL League One frontrunners Greenville Triumph Saturday night in a matchup between two of the best sides in the league. The match started well for the Red Wolves in the first half when a brilliantly taken free kick from Jose Carrera-Garcia took a wicked deflection and landed in the back of the Triumph net. After 26 minutes, the Red Wolves lead at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The second half started out well for the Triumph, when in the 58th minute the league’s leading goalscorer Marios Lomis got on the end of a cross from Aaron Walker to tie the match up at 1-1. The Red Wolves attempted to break the tie by introducing Blake Frishknecht and Ronaldo Pineda into the match late on, but the home side couldn’t find a breakthrough and the match would end in a 1-1 stalemate.

- Advertisement -

The match marks a fifth draw out of six matches for the Red Wolves, but also marks a sixth consecutive match where the Red Wolves have picked up a result. Sitting near the top of the table, the Red Wolves will look to turn equalizers into three points next week when Obleda’s men welcome Forward Madison to CHI Memorial Stadium.

Next week’s action kicks off at 7 PM EST on Saturday July 31st, when the Red Wolves welcome 5th place Forward Madison to CHI Memorial Stadium.

Previous articleMan convicted in Tennessee toddler’s 2001 death
Next articleCFC wins Independent Cup, 5-0
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."