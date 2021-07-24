Red Wolves draw with Greenville

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – The Red Wolves welcomed fellow USL League One frontrunners Greenville Triumph Saturday night in a matchup between two of the best sides in the league. The match started well for the Red Wolves in the first half when a brilliantly taken free kick from Jose Carrera-Garcia took a wicked deflection and landed in the back of the Triumph net. After 26 minutes, the Red Wolves lead at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The second half started out well for the Triumph, when in the 58th minute the league’s leading goalscorer Marios Lomis got on the end of a cross from Aaron Walker to tie the match up at 1-1. The Red Wolves attempted to break the tie by introducing Blake Frishknecht and Ronaldo Pineda into the match late on, but the home side couldn’t find a breakthrough and the match would end in a 1-1 stalemate.

The match marks a fifth draw out of six matches for the Red Wolves, but also marks a sixth consecutive match where the Red Wolves have picked up a result. Sitting near the top of the table, the Red Wolves will look to turn equalizers into three points next week when Obleda’s men welcome Forward Madison to CHI Memorial Stadium.

Next week’s action kicks off at 7 PM EST on Saturday July 31st, when the Red Wolves welcome 5th place Forward Madison to CHI Memorial Stadium.