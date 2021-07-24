Medical Marijuana licenses awarded to 6 companies in Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s a big day for Georgia’s medical marijuana program.

On Saturday, the medical cannabis commission revealed the six companies that will be licensed to grow marijuana , convert it into cannabis oil and sell the finished product to eligible Georgia patients.

Two years ago, the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324, “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC.

This legislation allowed the commission to choose six private companies to be awarded a license for the purpose of growing cannabis—under the supervision of the state.

“The medical cannabis is an important function for many people who can’t find solutions to their illness. This is one of those solutions that we will now be able to do here in Georgia,” says Senator Jeff Mullis, (R) Chickamauga.

Two licensees awarded to Trulieve GA inc and Botanical Sciences LLC will allocate up to 100,000 square feet of growing space , while the four remaining licenses given to FFD GA Holdings, TheraTrue Ga LLC, Natures GA LLC and Treevana Remedy Inc will be limited to no more than 50,000 square feet of growing space.

“We congratulate those who are potentially going to be presented with this award and urge them to move quickly and try to get the medicine to the patients that so need it,” says Dr. Christopher Edwards, Commission Chair.

Nearly 70 companies applied for the 6 contracts.

Veterans for Cannabis was one of the many companies NOT chosen.

They say they are just relieved that people in need will soon have a medical option.

“The biggest part is that patients are going to get medicine. That’s really all that matters throughout this process – whether we were chosen or not, patients are going to get medicine within the next 12 months. The only choice we have right now through the Veterans Administration is pills unfortunately. Veterans are begging for an alternative. This is the safe alternative, no one ever overdosed on cannabis and died and no one ever will,” says Joshua Littrell, CEO of Veterans for Cannabis.

The next step in the medical marijuana program will be finalizing contracts with the six winning companies, then beginning operations next year.

The companies that were not chosen will be allowed to appeal the decision.