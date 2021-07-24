Man convicted in Tennessee toddler’s 2001 death

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man has been convicted in the 2001 death of a 15-month old boy. WTVF-TV reports that Christopher Lee Goodwin was found guilty Friday of first-degree felony murder stemming from aggravated child neglect in the death of Jeffry Kelton Skaggs. The 49-year-old Goodwin faces an automatic sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Investigators said Goodwin, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was alone with the child when he suffered a fatal blow to the head in January 2001. The child’s death was initally ruled an accident, but the autopsy findings were questioned by experts. Goodwin was indicted in 2019.

