Erlanger Health Centers Back To School Bash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s almost back to school time again.

Today, Erlanger Health Centers hosted a Back to School Bash for the community.

- Advertisement -

Health screenings, giveaways and information on how to have a healthy school year were all available.

Children and adults could participate in the screenings.

Kellyann Woods, Erlanger Health Center’s Chief Operating Officer, says, “Even though COVID is still happening, we still need to take care of ourselves. So, taking care of our annual screenings, our physical exams and for folks that have existing medical conditions, we want them to continue that and not have it lapse.”

The Chattanooga fire department was also there to give kids a tour of a fire engine.