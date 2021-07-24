CFD makes rescue at Greenway Farms Quarry

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga fire department made another rescue at Greenway Farms quarry tonight.

The fire department says that they received a call about an injured person who fell around 7.

Fire crews were able to reach the patient–secure them in a gator and bring them out.

The fire department says that this is Green shifts fourth rescue alone at this location in recent months.