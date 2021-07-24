CFD makes rescue at Greenway Farms Quarry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga fire department made another rescue at Greenway Farms quarry tonight.
The fire department says that they received a call about an injured person who fell around 7.
Fire crews were able to reach the patient–secure them in a gator and bring them out.
The fire department says that this is Green shifts fourth rescue alone at this location in recent months.
Rescue at Greenway Farms quarry Sat night. Reporting party fell & was injured around 7:30 PM. Crews went in, packaged patient, brought them out in a gator. Squad 19, Squad 7, Engine 19, Engine 11, Quint 10, USAR 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Green Shift), Special Ops, CPD & HCEMS. pic.twitter.com/VL0ZWw7cVM
