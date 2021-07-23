Weather Update: Friday’s Forecast – July 23rd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Summer Weather On The Way – Meaning More Heat, Haze, & Humidity, And A Mainly Dry Weekend!
Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. Hazy, warm, and muggy with lows in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
Hot, hazy, and humid again for Friday with mostly sunny skies. The forecast is still looking dry with highs back in the low 90’s. Fair, hazy, and muggy again Friday night with lows around 70.
More Summer-like weather for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the low 90’s and lows 70-72. Only stray late day showers and storms possible, mainly for Sunday.
Continued hot and humid with widely scattered late day showers and storms a bit more likely for Monday and Tuesday.
Make sure and stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
