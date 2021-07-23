TVA launches web series to promote electric vehicles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is launching a five-episode web series to promote electric vehicles.
In episode one of “In Charge: Life with an Electric Vehicle!” country music singer Kelleigh Bannen joins host Raven Hernandez in an all-electric Nissan Leaf. They find out how far they can go on one charge, learn more about the availability and capabilities of different charging stations and discover how much money electric vehicles owners can save on fuel and maintenance.
A new video will be released every two weeks. Filming locations include Nashville, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Knoxville and Bristol. The videos are available on TVA’s EnergyRight channel on YouTube.
