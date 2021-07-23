Raising Money And Climbing Poles In Trenton

By
Dave Staley
-
0
0
Sequachee Valley Electric Lineman

It was a very busy Friday for a number of students at the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia.

Busy, and hot.

- Advertisement -

And as the old saying goes, they were able to “kill two birds with one stone!”

Pole climbing.  It’s what students do at the Southeast Lineman Training Center. Part of a 15 week program.

After graduation, they’ll spread out all over the country. Working on the electrical lines that we’ve all come to rely on.

It’s a learning experience. Climbing. Over and over again!

“The first few weeks or so of the program, it’s all about repetition. Many of the students liken it to boot camp,” says Marketing Director Jared Anders.

At first glance, pole climbing looks easy and fun. You strap on the gear and you go up and down a wooden pole.

But when you talk to the people involved with all of this, you quickly find out it’s not only hard, but dangerous.

According to Carson Koloda, one of the students, “you see it second hand. You think you can do it. It looks easy.”

“But when you get your gear on and actually start climbing, you find out it’s a whole new world.”

But there’s more to the story. This is the first ever “Wood-walkers For Water” event. As the school is teaming up with Neverthirst.

That’s an organization that supplies clean water to people all over the world. Specifically in Africa and Asia.

The school will make a donation for every completed climb. It’s a win-win for everybody.

“Not only are we helping these guys get better at their craft, but we’re helping so many people,” says Jimbo Tucker of Neverthirst.

“There are 785 million people still without clean, living water.”

The two organizations are hoping to partner together on a regular basis in the future.

Raising money. While perfecting a craft.

Previous articleWeather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – July 24th, 2021
mm
Dave Staley
Dave joins the News 12 staff after 35 years of anchoring and reporting at a competing station here in the Chattanooga market. Dave has been honored with multiple awards in the arena of sports reporting. He is an eight time NATAS MidSouth Emmy Award nominee, winning the coveted award three times. Dave has also won ten Edward R. Murrow regional awards for sports reporting, winning the national Edward R. Murrow sports reporting award three times. He's also won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists sports reporting awards. Dave is also a member of the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame. Dave came to Chattanooga after starting his TV career in Wyoming and Colorado. He was born and raised in northern Minnesota, graduating from Hibbing Community College. He's also a graduate of the former Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis. Dave is happily married to his lovely wife Ginnia. They are blessed with a houseful of pets, both dogs and cats. They enjoy a wide array of hobbies. For Dave, golf is at the top of the list. Feel free to get in touch with Dave at dstaley@wdef.com. He'd love to hear from you!!