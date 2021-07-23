Raising Money And Climbing Poles In Trenton

It was a very busy Friday for a number of students at the Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, Georgia.

Busy, and hot.

- Advertisement -

And as the old saying goes, they were able to “kill two birds with one stone!”

Pole climbing. It’s what students do at the Southeast Lineman Training Center. Part of a 15 week program.

After graduation, they’ll spread out all over the country. Working on the electrical lines that we’ve all come to rely on.

It’s a learning experience. Climbing. Over and over again!

“The first few weeks or so of the program, it’s all about repetition. Many of the students liken it to boot camp,” says Marketing Director Jared Anders.

At first glance, pole climbing looks easy and fun. You strap on the gear and you go up and down a wooden pole.

But when you talk to the people involved with all of this, you quickly find out it’s not only hard, but dangerous.

According to Carson Koloda, one of the students, “you see it second hand. You think you can do it. It looks easy.”

“But when you get your gear on and actually start climbing, you find out it’s a whole new world.”

But there’s more to the story. This is the first ever “Wood-walkers For Water” event. As the school is teaming up with Neverthirst.

That’s an organization that supplies clean water to people all over the world. Specifically in Africa and Asia.

The school will make a donation for every completed climb. It’s a win-win for everybody.

“Not only are we helping these guys get better at their craft, but we’re helping so many people,” says Jimbo Tucker of Neverthirst.

“There are 785 million people still without clean, living water.”

The two organizations are hoping to partner together on a regular basis in the future.

Raising money. While perfecting a craft.