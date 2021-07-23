No Heroic Comeback For Lookouts Against Birmingham on Superhero Night

Rick Nyman
(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts could not complete their comeback on superhero night at AT&T Field in their 7-6 loss to the Birmingham Barons. Tonight’s loss is the Lookouts fourth in a row to Birmingham and drops the Lookouts to second place in the North Division.

In the first inning, Joe DeCarlo smacked a two-run homer off of left-hander Nick Lodolo. Lodolo finished his night allowing three runs in four innings of work and striking out nine. He now owns an ERA of 1.58.

In the fifth, Chattanooga overtook the lead on a two-run double by Lorenzo Cedrola. With the Lookouts leading 5-3, DeCarlo belted his second home run to pull the team within one. They then tied the game later in the inning on a Tyler Neslony RBI single.

Heading into the eighth inning with the game tied, Birmingham was able to take the lead on two bases-loaded walks. In the ninth, Chattanooga came close to pulling off the comeback. Wilson Garcia lined an RBI single to make it 7-6, but the team could not bring home the tieing run.

On Saturday the Lookouts are aiming to stop the streak, and get back into first place. The first 1,000 fans to tomorrow’s game will receive a Joey Votto Bobblehead courtesy of Great Clips. The game is also Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. Game time for tomorrow’s contest is at 7:15 with gates opening at 6:00.

