Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust Removed From Capitol

Nashville, TN (WDEF) – The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust was removed from the state Capitol building Friday morning.

The State Building Commission voted four months ago to move the controversial statue but the law required them to wait four months before acting on it.

The Commission held a final vote Thursday to remove the bust along with two other military leaders.

The Forrest figure was put up in 1978 and has been the subject of protests ever since.

That only took five minutes. NBF is down from the Capitol. Movers have him on a dolly. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/0bFMoCDjjk — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) July 23, 2021