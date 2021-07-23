Mocs Coach Rusty Wright Ready to See the Benefits of Competition

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Mocs football coach Rusty Wright threw out the first pitch at the Lookouts game on Thursday. This season UTC is making a pitch to be one of the top teams in the country. They’re currently ranked in the top 25 of several preseason polls.

Said Wright:”I mean I think it just goes to show what we’re trying to do. The product we’re trying to put out there, but I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to them. I couldn’t tell you where we were picked last year or a few years ago. Whatever it was the last time we played a full fall. I have no idea. I think we’ve got good competition in a bunch of different spots. I think if a guy has an average day or bad day, he can get passed up. I’m excited to go watch that competition in practice and watch guys push each other. That’s something we haven’t had since I’ve been here. I’m really excited about that.”

Wright added that the Mocs expect to hold their first fall practice on August 4th.

