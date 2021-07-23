Hospital seeks to identify patient unable to say his name

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia hospital is turning to the public for help in identifying a patient who has been unable to say his name or offer information about his identity.

WSB-TV reports that the man has been at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale south of Atlanta for nearly 10 days.

Authorities say he arrived at the hospital’s emergency department on July 14 after he was found in Fulton County.

Hospital staff and police have not been able to identify the man.

They believe he is in his 50s or 60s.

He’s white, about 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

The hospital shared a photo of the man with local media in hopes that someone who knows him will see it and contact them.