Gang members convicted for drug conspiracy in Knoxville and Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury convicts a number of gang members for trafficking hard drugs in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Most of the suspects were members of the Unknown Ghost Vice Lords in Knoxville.

- Advertisement -

But 29 year old Demetrius Bibbs of the Black P Stone Bloods in Chattanooga was also convicted.

Prosecutors say they dealt meth, heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam, buprenorphine and marijuana.

The investigation involved the FBI, Postal Service, Tennessee Dept. of Corrections as well as local authorities in Chattanooga and Cleveland.

Eight defendants were tried together over the last two weeks in Knoxville. Seven others had previously pleaded guilty.

They will be sentenced early next year.

“This verdict demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to investigate violent criminal organizations and individuals who engage in this type of illegal activity. The teamwork between our agents and state and local law enforcement partners ensured there are fewer predators

endangering and victimizing the vulnerable and innocent members of our community,” said Joseph E. Carrico, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Knoxville office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.