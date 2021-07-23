Eviction moratorium and its conclusion

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Buddy Presley With Presley Law Firm said although the CDC eviction moratorium runs through the end of the month, evictions have already started back up.

“There were some federal court cases that determined the CDC did not have authority to issue a moratorium nationwide,” said Presley.

He said North Georgia counties including Catoosa and Walker had far fewer evictions than expected due to rental assistance programs.

“You have some people who are getting their rent paid partially by some different programs. State and Federal level, so I don’t think it’s as bad as they thought it was going to be,” said Presley.

Hamilton County and the surrounding counties did have more than usual.

“In Hamilton county, You’re talking about a docket in size of maybe 100 which is a pretty good size docket of cases,” said Presley.

Presley said since the eviction moratorium is no longer in place in the area, it puts everything back to normal for the property owners and judges.

“Judges are pretty smart and they know that people have been getting some form of payment. So they know that they could actually probably pay the rent and sometimes it’s just a decision not to pay it,” said Presley.

He said are struggling to make ends meet several assistance programs can help preventing boxing everything up and moving due to an eviction.

“Now in this environment, post-pandemic, post-moratorium, there’s even more assistance out there,” said Presley.