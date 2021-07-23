Covid vaccinations going up again, back to school recommendation

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports that the number of people getting the Covid vaccine has ticked up this week after concerns of a third wave.

“It is our hope that people are realizing the seriousness of this virus and making a decision to get vaccinated,” says Administrator Becky Barnes.

The Health Department on Friday also issued their back to school guidance for Hamilton County:

School Reopening Guidance

In alliance with CDC guidelines, the Health Department recommends that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks while inside, particularly in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained. This recommendation extends to the reopening of schools in Hamilton County.

“As schools start to plan for reopening this coming fall, the Health Department recognizes how important it is for schools to consider a safe return for their students and teachers, as well as the importance of in-person instruction,” says Health Department Interim Health Officer Dr. Fernando Urrego. “Assuring that students are able to attend school in-person is a top priority. In order for a safe return, Covid-19 prevention strategies are critical to protect individuals, especially in areas of high transmission levels.”

Given low vaccination rates and recent increases in COVID-19 cases, including in children, schools are encouraged to closely monitor community transmission levels for guidance of adding additional prevention strategies if needed. These measures are to protect those that have not been vaccinated, particularly children under 12 years of age that are not yet eligible to receive vaccine. The Health Department will continue to recommend schools follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated Covid-19 K-12 School Guidance Prevention Strategies.