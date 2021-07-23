City of Chattanooga receives $3.4 million grant for COVID-19 health literacy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mayor Tim Kelly and the city of Chattanooga have been awarded a very large grant to help improve health literacy within the city.

Chattanooga and Memphis were the only cities in the state of Tennessee to receive the funding.

The Health and Human Services Advancing Literacy Grant is a $3.4 million grant that will be used for multiple health initiatives within the city of Chattanooga in under served communities.

Health officials from all over the county met on city hall steps this morning to discuss the new grant as well as the Office of Community Health.

Dr. Mary Lambert, Chattanooga’s Director of Community Health says, “This office will oversee the COVID-19 Care Coalition and that C.A.R.E. acronym stands for COVID, Action, Response and Equity, to address those health disparities, to improve health literacy and to coordinate the city’s response efforts.”

Mayor Kelly says that getting this grant will be able to push forward with closing the health care gaps within multiple communities.

Kelly credits the late Chris Ramsey with bringing the gaps to his attention.

“He dedicated his life to the difficult and essential work of changing that data and closing that gap. These gaps and inequities are not new. But, COVID-19 has renewed our sense of urgency to address these gaps and if this pandemic has taught us anything, its that we are all in this together”, adds Kelly.

The grant is apart of the Biden Harris’ National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says, “COVID is a problem. COVID is an international problem, it’s a National problem and yes, COVID is a problem right here in Hamilton County and in Chattanooga, Tennessee. We are going to work together to defeat COVID. It’s not about Republicans or Democrats or mayors or congressmen. it’s about our communities coming together and doing the right thing.”

Mayor Kelly hopes the grant will be able to assist with new COVID-19 health initiative’s and old ones such as the Minority Health Fair and Get Vaccinated Chattanooga.