CFC Have Clinched Independent Cup Title Before Playing Final Match

Rick Nyman
(press release) Chattanooga, TN (July 22, 2021)— As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case.

The CFC face Soda City FC in the final match of the four team Independent Cup on Saturday at 7:30pm at Fort Finley.

CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both  Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, Chattanooga FC is assured the Independent Cup, but that doesn’t mean the club will take Saturday’s match lightly.

“After a exciting game and another trophy for CFC on Wednesday night versus Appalachian FC, we are excited to host Soda City FC here at Fort Finley” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “They were a very competitive team for us last year when we played them in the Independent Cup and we expect nothing different this time around. After two games on the road it will be great to be back in our home stadium with the best fans in American soccer.”

In addition to the match itself, the club will be collecting school supplies for local community partners before the game. Fans can bring school supplies to the front gates and receive an entry in giveaways for a number of prizes.

 

 

 

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.