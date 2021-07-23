CFC Have Clinched Independent Cup Title Before Playing Final Match

(press release) Chattanooga, TN (July 22, 2021)— As the NISA Independent Cup draws to a close, Chattanooga FC look to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case.

The CFC face Soda City FC in the final match of the four team Independent Cup on Saturday at 7:30pm at Fort Finley.

CFC sits in first place with six points after wins against Savannah Clovers and Atletico Atlanta. Soda City FC, based in Columbia, SC, are in second place with 2 points, after tying with both Atletico Atlanta and Savannah Clovers. Mathematically speaking, Chattanooga FC is assured the Independent Cup, but that doesn’t mean the club will take Saturday’s match lightly.

“After a exciting game and another trophy for CFC on Wednesday night versus Appalachian FC, we are excited to host Soda City FC here at Fort Finley” said Peter Fuller, Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “They were a very competitive team for us last year when we played them in the Independent Cup and we expect nothing different this time around. After two games on the road it will be great to be back in our home stadium with the best fans in American soccer.”

In addition to the match itself, the club will be collecting school supplies for local community partners before the game. Fans can bring school supplies to the front gates and receive an entry in giveaways for a number of prizes.