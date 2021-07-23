Alabama Governor Ivey Says ‘It’s Time To Start Blaming the Unvaccinated’ for Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Birmingham, AL (WDEF) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated for the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases in Alabama. The remark came in response to a question on what it would take to get people to get shots.

In the last two weeks, Alabama has seen over 9,900 cases of COVID-19. Alabama health officials said that the vast majority of counties in Alabama are considered to be at high risk for the illness due to the low vaccination rate and spread of the new Delta variant of the virus.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with CBS42 and local media, Governor Ivey was asked what it would take for people to get vaccinated.

She responded, “I don’t know, you tell me. Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down. I’ve done all I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something but I can’t make you take care of yourself.”