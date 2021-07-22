Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 22nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Summer Weather On The Way – Meaning More Heat, Haze, & Humidity!



Becoming fair through the morning. It’ll be drier with morning lows in the upper 60’s and low70’s. There will be a LOT of fog all across the area once you get out of the immediate Chattanooga vicinity.

Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar.