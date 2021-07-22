Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 22nd, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Summer Weather On The Way – Meaning More Heat, Haze, & Humidity!
Becoming fair through the morning. It’ll be drier with morning lows in the upper 60’s and low70’s. There will be a LOT of fog all across the area once you get out of the immediate Chattanooga vicinity.
For the afternoon: Lots of sunshine returning. Hot, hazy, and humid for the afternoon with highs 90-92. The heat index level or “feels-like” temperature will make it seem even hotter. Fair and muggy Wednesday night with lows near 70.
Hot, hazy, and humid again for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still looking dry with highs back in the low 90’s. More Summer-like weather for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the low 90’s and lows 70-72. Only stray late day showers and storms through the weekend. Make sure and stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
