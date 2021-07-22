Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust finally cleared to be moved from capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – It seemed like the state was dragging its feet to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Capitol.

But the removal jumped into action today.

- Advertisement -

The State Building Commission voted four months ago to move the controversial statue.

But the law required them to wait four months before acting on it.

Today Governor Lee, himself showed up as the State Building Commission held a final vote.

They voted 5-2 to finally remove it along with two other military leaders.

The Forrest figure was put up in 1978 and has been the subject of protests ever since.

Forrest was an accomplished Confederate cavalry general from Pulaski.

But he was also a slave trader in Memphis and father of the Ku Klux Klan.

After the vote, scaffolds were already being set up for the removal of the bust.

Media reports in Nashville say the Governor wanted it moved by the weekend.