Missouri Coach Trolls SEC on Possibility of Oklahoma and Texas Joining the Conference

The story still buzzing around the SEC is the report that Oklahoma and Texas have asked about joining the conference.

Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz thought he’d have some fun with the report as he took the podium at SEC Media Days.

Said Drinkwitz:”Hard hitting questions coming out of yesterday. I think one of them was whether or not the horns down is going to be a 15 yard penalty in the SEC in the future. So I asked commissioner Sankey in the hallway, and he gave me a strong rebuttal by saying no comment, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Reporter:”If Oklahoma joins the SEC, would you be excited to kind of rekindle that rivalry?”

Said Drinkwitz:”I kind of like the rivalry we’ve got with Arkansas. I mean I don’t remember the last time they beat us, so I kind of like that one.”