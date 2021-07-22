Missing in White Oak – McDonald Area 7/15

If you see them please call or message anytime !

pleaseeeee send them this and tell them to be on the lookout for these dogs !

If yall have any friends in Cleveland, TN

They have gotten out and we cant find them.

Will kiss you without a second thought.

Female is Prissy , Known as ” Priss”

Male is named Junior.

Weighs 80-100 lbs.

He is SPECIAL NEEDS and gets uneasy and nervous when in an unfamiliar setting or around those he doesn’t know.

He has Down Syndrome and is Autistic.

He can be coaxed with treats as he is VERY FOOD MOTIVATED.

If you have food he will love you forever.

( has not been neutered ONLY because he is funny in new surroundings )