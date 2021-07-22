Missing girls on floats found safe on Chickamauga Creek

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Rescue squads got a happy ending this afternoon in the search for two missing girls on the water.

A mother said her 7 and 14 year old daughters were on South Chickamauga Creek at Audubon Acres, but didn’t come back when they were supposed to.

- Advertisement -

The girls were on floats with life jackets and were supposed to meet up at a kayak launch site.

East Ridge Fire launched kayaks to look for them and they were joined by other kayakers in the search.

Chattanooga and East Ridge Police officers searched the trails while a Hamilton County EMA drone was also deployed.

It turns out the girls missed their takeout point and floated downstream to Brown Acres Golf Course near I -75.

They got out at hole #4 where a golfer gave them a ride to the clubhouse.

Neither girl was hurt.

“All of the agencies worked really well together on this incident and we appreciate everyone’s help. We are so glad these children are safe,” said Captain Chris Fryar, who was part of the unified command.