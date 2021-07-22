Indy 500 Champ Helio Castroneves Makes Pit Stop in Chattanooga

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Four time Indy 500 champ Helio Castroneves made a pit stop in Chattanooga on Thursday.

He was in town to check out his new two-tone blue Transcard car, which he will debut at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville the first week of August.

Castroneves met fans downtown at the Miller Park Pavillion, just a block away from Transcard’s headquarters.

Said Castroneves:”As you can see, there’s a lot of noise here for us. But I tell you great reaction from the fans especially after the big win at the Indy 500. Now having Transcard on our car it’s looking amazing, and we’re looking forward to putting on another great track.”