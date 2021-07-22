Forest Service moving ahead with Bald River Falls replacement bridge

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project has been slow in materializing but the Forest Service is moving ahead with a replacement bridge for Bald River Falls.

The Falls are a major attraction along the Tellico River in Monroe County.

But people have grown uneasy by signs of crumbling concrete on the old bridge where people stop to take photos.

And park officials have always been concerned that they stop traffic to do so.

Work on a replacement bridge was supposed to begin last year, but has been pushed.

Now the Forest Service announces they are putting the project up for bids.

They hope to sign a contract before October 1st and begin work in spring of next year.

The new bridge will have two lanes for traffic plus a new observation deck and pedestrian walkway.

“We are eager to move forward with the replacement project and this is an important step in that process,” said District Ranger Stephanie Bland. “The new bridge will be an enormous improvement in both safety and recreation opportunity.”

But before the construction begins, we can expect work on these roads so they can provide detours for during the project.

• Wildcat Road, NFSR 384

• Bald River Road, NFSR 126

• Turkey Creek Shortcut, NFSR 35

• North River Cutoff, NFSR 216

• North River Road, NFSR 217

They hope it will be complete by the end of 2022.