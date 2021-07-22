COVID-19 cases on the rise in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The health department announced that there has been a 200% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks. The City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly had to close two separate YFD Centers yesterday for deep cleanings after a COVID case was reported at each location. County Mayor Jim Coppinger says that vaccinations are the key to a healthy Hamilton County.

As of today, 42% of Hamilton County residents have been vaccinated.

“So, the vaccine is very effective.So, I just want to encourage people to look at that as an option and certainly, we want people to protect themselves in anyway that they can”, says Mayor Coppinger.

In Chattanooga, The Frances B. Wyatt Community Center and The Washington Hills Community Center are temporarily shut down for deep cleaning.

The summer camp at Washington Hills will not resume.

Kinnawa Kaitibi, Public Relations Coordinator for Chattanooga’s Community Development says, “We want to make sure that we are doing our part of making sure that our community is safe. making sure that our kids are safe and of course making sure that all of our participants, anyone that goes to our centers and participates in our events, they are being safe. Of course, their safety is our top priority.”

The Frances B. Wyatt Community Center will reopen after sanitation is complete.

Kids that went to The Washington Hills Community Center have the opportunity to attend virtual events organized by the Youth and Family Development Centers.