Corpse Flower With a Rotten Smell Set to Bloom at University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Knoxville, TN (WDEF) – A flower whose aroma is described as that of a rotting corpse is set to bloom for the first time since arriving at The University of Tennessee at Knoxville two decades ago.

The titan arum, or corpse flower, usually flowers once every seven to ten years. UTK’s specimen is called Rotty Top and is expected to bloom toward the end of this week or the beginning of next week according to the University.

“It’s a very unique plant,” said Jeff Martin, the greenhouse manager for UT’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. “It smells like a dead animal to attract flies, which are attracted to rotting animals. It’s bright crimson for the same reason.”

Members of the public are invited to view, and smell, the flower in the university’s Biology building.

Source: news.utk.edu