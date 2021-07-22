Barons Bash the Lookouts Again Winning 10-5

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts struggles against the Barons continued tonight, dropping the third game of the home stand by a score of 10-5.

Once again the Barons leaped out to an early lead. Tonight they scored one in the first inning and broke the game open in the second. A three-run home run by Carlos Perez highlighted the five-run second inning that gave Birmingham a 6-0 lead.

Chattanooga scored two in the bottom of the second, but the offense stalled out and did not score more runs until the eighth.

Offensively Byrd Tenerowicz stood out for the Lookouts, smacking three doubles. Quincy McAfee also had a good night for the home squad going two-for-two after replacing Lorenzo Cedrola.