Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – July 21st, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Summer Weather On The Way – Meaning More Heat, Haze, & Humidity!
Becoming fair through the night time. Drier with overnight lows in the upper 60’s to near 70.
Lots of sunshine returns for Thursday. Hot, hazy, and humid for the afternoon with highs 90-92. Fair and muggy Wednesday night with lows near 70.
Hot, hazy, and humid again for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Still looking dry with highs back in the low 90’s.. More Summer-like weather for the upcoming weekend with highs back in the low 90’s and lows 70-72. Only stray PM showers and storms possible through the weekend.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.