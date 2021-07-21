Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Law enforcement put a new twist of protect and serve Wednesday.

Chattanooga law enforcement served dinner at a Chuy’s restaurant to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Jennifer McAfee with the special Olympics said this is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers which helps make sure the athletes pay nothing.

Lt. Justin Kilgore said this is a way to not only help out those competing in the special Olympus it also provides an additional connection with the community.

“I think it’s an officer we all need to get back in some manner. So this is just another way for us to get back and give her time. Fortunately, we have a great administration that allows us to get out and be part of the community and not just to do every day what people think police officers do but be a part of who we workaround,” said Kilgore.

McAfee said they are hoping to raise over two thousand dollars for the Special Olympics.