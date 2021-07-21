Texas and Oklahoma Reportedly Inquire About Joining the SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) – The Southeastern Conference could be adding two marquee football programs in the future.

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the league. The report cites a source the paper did not identify, only to say it was a high-ranking official with knowledge of the situation.

- Advertisement -

The paper said an announcement could come in the next couple of weeks. Adding two members would give the powerhouse SEC 16 teams, the largest in major college football.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the report.