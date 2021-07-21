NW Whitfield Excited For Potential With Playmakers Back on Offense

Northwest Whitfield won nine games last season.

Their most wins since 2013.

And Northwest would love to make it double digit victories this fall.

Since the Bruins return a 2,000 yard passer in Owen Brooker, guess who the coaches are leaning on this fall.

Said head coach Josh Robinson:”We’ll be able to put more responsibility on Owen to read things because he has gotten older.”

Reporter:”What makes him dangerous for defenses?”

Said Robinson:”Well he’s a dual-threat guy. He throws the ball as well as probably anybody around here. I think he threw 9 interceptions out of 256 passes, and three of those were tipped balls.”

Brooker sounds like a NASCAR crew chief when it comes to igniting the Bruins attack..

Said Brooker:”Hope we just put some more oil on it, and we run a lot smoother, and we’re going to need that this year.”

Luckily Brooker has a smooth customer at receiver in Ray Morrison.

Said Robinson:”He’s just really talented. He’s a big target with long arms. Quarterbacks like those because sometimes those guys can make them look good even when they don’t make a great throw.”

Coaches look good when their teams pull out nail-biting victories.

Said Robinson:”Last year we went 6-1 in close games. That’s a big deal, but we’ve got to continue to get over the hump. We’ve got to be ready for injuries.”

Brooker is ready for a special season.

Said Brooker:”I think this team can be the best one we’ve had. Ever at this school really. 1975. I think this is going to be the best team since then. Ever”

Reporter:”Do you know the furtherest you’ve been in the playoffs? As a school?”

Said Brooker:”2021 is going to be it. I’m just going to say that. 2021.”