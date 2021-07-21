Nick Saban Explains “The Hillbilly in Me” at SEC Media Days

Alabama took their turn at SEC Media Days.

The Tide has been the league heavyweight for years under Nick Saban, and they’ll look to defend their national title with another talented team.

After vacationing at his lake house, Nick Saban feels rejuvenated for another season.

Said Saban:”People don’t like the fact that I take a bath on the dock. I dive in. Soap up. Dive in again and rinse off. You know kind of the hillbilly in me.”

Hillbilly Saban has been swimming in a Crimson Tide of titles.

He already has six at the capstone.

Reporter:”What would you say is the key to success for longevity in such a fickle business?”

Said Saban:”I think that’s simple. You’ve got to win.”

To keep winning, Bama will have to count on some new faces on offense, including quarterback Bryce Young.

Said receiver John Metchie:”I’m definitely excited for Bryce. You kind of see that he had an awareness out there. He had all the tools.”

Thru the transfer portal, Bama added Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams.

Said Saban:”We felt like we needed somebody who had juice and speed at receiver to compliment the players that we have and some experience.”

Said Metchie:”As far as the offense, I definitely expect us to be as dynamic if not more dynamic this season.”

Former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien gets the keys to Bama’s offense as their new offensive coordinator, and don’t look for him to tinker with the Tide’s recent success.

Said Saban:”And we want to continue to run the same type of offense and feature the players that we have who are play-makers who can make plays. I think Bill will do a good job of that.”