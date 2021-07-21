Mike Leach Jokes He Avoided a Coup While a Candidate For Tennessee Job

Not many coaches have a way with words like Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.

Check out his answer today when he was asked about being a candidate for the Tennessee head coaching job a few years ago.

Said Leach:”I talked to Tennessee, but that thing never. Well nothing ever got nailed down, and then pretty soon they had a coup d’etat there. (laughter) You know you guys can sort that among yourselves. I didn’t end up in the middle of the coup, so lucky for me.”