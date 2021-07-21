Mayor closes Rec Center over Covid-19 case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga has closed a community center over a Covid-19 case.

Mayor Kelly ordered The Washington Hills Community Center to temporarily shut down for deep cleaning.

The summer camp will NOT resume.

They had a confirmed case of Covid at the facility.

“With the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals, it is more important than ever that our residents take every precaution to protect their family and loved ones from this dangerous virus,” said community health director Dr. Mary Lambert.

“While vaccinated individuals have largely avoided infection, most of the deaths and long-term illness we’re seeing is among unvaccinated individuals.”

Fully vaccinated employees will be assigned to other locations until Washington Hills re-opens.

The city has offered a $100 incentive to all of their workers to get vaccinated, plus bonuses for their family members.

“We are working hard alongside our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department and the nonprofit community to make vaccinations easy and convenient to access for every resident,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “But make no mistake, if we do not take appropriate steps to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from harm, and if this concerning spike in infections continues, we run a high risk that our city could once again face closure and lockdown.”

The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Community Centers and at the Chattanooga Public Library. Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, August 30, 2021. [see list below]

Additionally, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week through Hamilton County’s Health Department. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates: