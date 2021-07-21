Lookouts and Barons Combine For 31 Hits as Birmingham Wins 17-9

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Birmingham Barons combined for 26 runs in the Lookouts 17-9 loss.

Birmingham jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first on five hits including a three-run homer by Craig Dedelow and an RBI triple by Tyler Neslony.

Down five runs, Chattanooga cut the lead down to three in the second, but Birmingham’s offense exploded for eight runs in the top of the third to make it 13-3.

The home team clawed it’s way back into the game, in the fifth inning. T.J. Hopkins hit a two-run home run in the HHM Home Run Inning to make it 13-7. This late offensive showing was not enough as Birmingham poured on three more runs in the eighth.

Infielder Brian Rey led the way for Chattanooga, collecting three hits to bring his batting average to .281 on the season. Hopkins, Yoel Yanqui, and Chuckie Robinson each had multi-hit games for the Lookouts.

On the pitching side, Eddy Demurias had the team’s lone shutout innings, striking out two batters in 1.1 innings of work.