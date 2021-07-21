Health officials warn “a third wave is coming”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Health officials say they are concerned now about rising Covid cases and hospitalizations in our area.

Both have jumped more than 200% in the last two weeks.

And they are seeing more cases in people under 30 and in families.

Administrator Becky Barnes says the data shows a third wave of Covid-19 is coming.

“We can stop or greatly diminish a potential wave with vaccinations.”

The Department says 42% of Hamilton County residents have now been fully vaccinated.

Barnes says if you have not been vaccinated yet, you should be wearing a mask.

As schools begin ramping up a new year, the Department’s official advice to school systems is taht anyone who has not been vaccinated should wear masks.