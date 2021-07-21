Hamilton County Interim Superintendent Announces She Will Not Take Permanent Role

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School Board has named Deputy Superintendent Dr. Nakia Towns as the Interim Superintendent in light of Dr. Bryan Johnson stepping down in August.

But the school board’s policy states she will not be considered for the permanent role.

“They really communicated that they would prefer that the interim not be eligible as the permanent superintendent,” says Dr. Towns.

She says the next season of her life has her closer to family in Georgia.

“I really want to help support in this way, through this transition. But I’m also really comfortable that I know that for a long term commitment, which is what the board wants in the permanent superintendent job, I couldn’t make a long term commitment because I want to transition to another location to be closer to my family,” says Dr. Towns.

Dr. Towns professional background includes many years in commercial banking before she segued into education. But being raised by a social worker and education advocate has gave a heart to serve.

“Kind of somewhere in my heart was always that I was going to be a public servant and work to help others like I saw my mother modeling for me,” says Dr. Towns.

She will take the helm on August 18th and her contract will be month to month until the school board finds a permanent replacement.

“Dr. Towns is immensely talented and will do a phenomenal job continuing the work. She’ll do a phenomenal job of transitioning and in support of transitioning the new leader,” says current Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson.

Dr. Johnson told News 12 he will not be playing a role in finding his permanent replacement

His last day as superintendent will be August 17th before beginning his new position with US Express.