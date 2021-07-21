Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office releases History Book

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office just completed a hardbound book commemorating 200 years of service.

The Sheriff shared the book exclusively with News 12 today.

It’s not easy to document 2 centuries of law enforcement into one book but that’s exactly what the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did.

At more than 400 pages, the book was written and created by the Sheriff’s office and paid for by private money, not the taxpayers.

It’s the Sheriff’s office first commemorative book in 40 years.

The book includes vintage photographs, historical accounts, and has a section on each division within the office.

“I really enjoy that you can go over here and go all the way back as far as you can go in history – 1819 – and get a bio of all these sheriffs, right until the modern day. This is the one we did back in 1991.”

The Sheriff said he will present it to the commission and formally thank everyone who helped put it together.

The book will be officially released in October.