Georgia House speaker proposes 1K bonus for police, deputies

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s House speaker says he will seek $75 million in the state budget to give each police officer and sheriff’s deputy a $1,000 bonus, increase salaries for prosecutors and public defenders and bolster the capacity of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Republican David Ralston unveiled the funding proposal on Wednesday.

He said money will also be set aside for the GBI to initiate investigations of suspected election fraud.

Ralston and other Republicans in the state have made violent crime in Democrat-controlled Atlanta a focus in recent months.

The $75 million includes $3 million that Ralston previously announced to address crime in the city.