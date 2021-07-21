Braves and Padres Fail to Finish Double-Header

ATLANTA (AP) – The second game of a split doubleheader between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves was suspended by rain in the middle of the fifth inning. The game will resume at a date yet to be determined. San Diego was leading 5-4 when the game was called after a 3-hour, 3-minute delay. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer and starting pitcher Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles as the Padres won the opener 3-2.

