Bradley County Schools announces Future Ready 1:1 Program

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – This past year has been challenging especially for our local school systems but despite all the challenges, Bradley County Schools has continued to advocate for the education of their students by reaching a long awaited goal.

“It’s something we have been working on for a long time. The goal of our district has always been 1:1 where each student has a device,” says Scott Webb, Director of Technology for BCS.

School officials say the pandemic has shown the importance of having easy access to technology to help enrich students’ education.

“The biggest benefit is going to be daily access. Being able to have assigned stuff at home and students now being able to take the devices home to work on and turn in. It was an important step for us to make because that’s the kind of environment that students are going to grow up in as they progress and move into post secondary. More and more things will become digital in nature,” says Webb.

Over the last year Bradley county schools were able to purchase 6,000 new devices – doubling the number of devices within the district

“Kindergarten and first grade will get IPads. 2 through 12 will be using chrome books. We will start the process of those devices being able to travel home as we progress through the year,” says Webb.

The distribution process will differ for each school and school officials ask that parents and students remain patient throughout the process.