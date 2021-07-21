Barons Hand Lookouts First Shut Out of the Season

(lookouts.com) For the first time this season the Chattanooga Lookouts offense was shut out, falling to the Birmingham Barons, 3-0.

The Lookouts offense had several chances to end the shutout tonight, outhitting the Barons nine to five. One of their best chances of the night came in the fifth inning when Drew Mount led off the inning with a double. Byrd Tenerowicz was then hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on, but a failed double steal got Mount thrown out at third. With two outs and a runner on second, Jay Schuyler lined a single to left, but Tenerowicz was thrown out at home.

Chattanooga’s next best chance came in the bottom of the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Baron’s closer Lane Ramsey struck out two straight batters to shut out the Lookouts and earn his fourth save of the year.

In the loss starting pitcher Connor Curlis went five innings, allowed three runs, but only allowed four hits. The team’s bullpen was once again stellar, combining for four shutout innings including two by Diomar Lopez. Lopez now has an ERA of 1.20 on the year.