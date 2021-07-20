Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – July 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Unsettled And Wet Today, Then A Little Drier & Warmer For The Mid-Week!



Cloudy & muggy with a few lingering showers through the morning. And again, we’ll see areas of fog developing as well with lows near 70.

Still quite unsettled for the rest of Tuesday, with periods of rain and a few thundershowers as well. Otherwise, cloudy and temperatures well below normal with highs only between 78-81. Our seasonal or average high for this time of year is 91.

Any leftover showers will diminish Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning, and with lows will be in the upper 60’s – so a little bit cooler to begin the mid-week.

