Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – July 20th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Unsettled And Wet Today, Then A Little Drier & Warmer For The Mid-Week!
Cloudy & muggy with a few lingering showers through the morning. And again, we’ll see areas of fog developing as well with lows near 70.
Still quite unsettled for the rest of Tuesday, with periods of rain and a few thundershowers as well. Otherwise, cloudy and temperatures well below normal with highs only between 78-81. Our seasonal or average high for this time of year is 91.
Any leftover showers will diminish Tuesday night heading into Wednesday morning, and with lows will be in the upper 60’s – so a little bit cooler to begin the mid-week.
Becoming partly cloudy, drier and warmer for your Wednesday. Highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. Partly cloudy again for Thursday with a stray late day shower or storm possible. Highs back in the upper 80’s.
A few scattered afternoon showers and storms will pop up for Friday with highs back in the upper 80’s.. More Summer like weather for the upcoming weekend with highs near or slightly topping 90 along with a few isolated afternoon storms.
Keep that radar app and umbrella handy!
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs and the early morning lows are getting a little warmer, week by week.
