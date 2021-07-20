Vols Anxious to Debut ‘Dangerous’ Offense

Tennessee took their turn at the microphone on Tuesday at SEC Media Days. Josh Heupel’s new up-tempo offense proved to be a popular topic for reporters to inquire about.

Said receiver Velus Jones Jr.”Man, this is a dream come trues. Growing up as a kid as a receiver, you dream about catching a lot of footballs, and I’m so excited. I couldn’t even believe it when they announced Coach Heupel as the coach. I did my research and stuff, and we’re goign to have a lot of fun as a receiving corps and tight ends. I know I will feel like a kid in a candy store.

Added defensive back Alontae Taylor:”I think you’ve all seen the numbers that they’ve put up at other places. It’s very dangerous. I feel like spring was a small taste of what our offense can do.”

Tennessee still has to find a trigger man for the fast and furious attack. The Vols added Michigan transfer QB Joe Milton after spring workouts, making for a crowded quarterback room.

Said head coach Josh Heupel: “Competition’s the greatest friend that any coach has. You have to have it in that room. It’s going to drive the players inside of it when you’re not there. To me, Joe’s got a unique skill set. Strong arm and an accurate passer. I think he’s a very bright young man that has picked up on what we do so far really well.”