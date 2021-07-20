Volkswagen ending Chattanooga-built Passats

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The car that built Chattanooga’s Volkswagen plant is driving off into the sunset.

Volkswagen of America has confirmed that the company is offering one last Limited Edition of the Passat before discontinuing it in 2022.

The 1,973 final models will pay homage to Chattanooga and its German heritage.

The Passat actually was introduced in the U.S. as the Dasher in 1974.

Chattanooga built all U.S. versions of the car once production got going here.

But sales have been dropping and the Chattanooga plant is switching emphasis to SUV and electric vehicle production.

In a statement, Volkswagen Group of America’s Scott Keogh said “We’ve sold some version of the Passat for nearly 50 years, and the Passat launched our relationship with Chattanooga, which supports thousands of jobs.

“With the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in high demand, and the North American production launch of the all-electric ID4 SUV next year, our future in Chattanooga looks brighter than ever.”

We just celebrated the ten year anniversary of our first test drive of the Chattanooga-made vehicle.