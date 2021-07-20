Performance review clashes with firing recommendation for Dr. Michelle Fiscus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A job performance review from last month shows a supervisor praised Tennessee’s former vaccine director for “strong leadership” before a top Tennessee health official on July 9 recommended firing her over claims that include shortcomings in her leadership.

The interim performance review sheds additional light on the circumstances before the July 12 termination of Dr. Michelle Fiscus.

Over the last week, Fiscus has spoken nationally in rebuttal to a firing she argues bowed to Republican lawmakers who fumed over the department’s COVID-19 vaccine outreach for eligible minors.

The Health Department released the firing recommendation letter in response to media public records requests.

Fiscus’ husband has released several performance reviews in rebuttal.